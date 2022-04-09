Gruenewald set to hold meeting
ANDERSON — The annual meeting of the Gruenewald Historic House is set for Wednesday, April 13, at 5 p.m. at the house, 626 Main St., Anderson.
Second Harvest giveaway planned
MUNCIE — On Thursday at 10 a.m., the Second Harvest Food Bank will hold a tailgate food distribution at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Tailgates will resume as scheduled after the Good Friday holiday on Tuesday, April 19.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries, visit www.CureHunger.org, or download the app at www.CureHunger.org/App.
County historian to speak at library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host guest speaker Stephen T. Jackson, the Madison County historian, on Thursday, April 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Cardinal Room.
Jackson will discuss “A History of Horse Racing Tracks in Madison County.” The talk will examine the storied history of Madison County’s eight unique horse racing tracks beginning with the first in 1850 to the present.
The presentation will also take an in-depth look at the local development of the “Spot of Kings” from its crude beginnings in the county to today where it has become a significant part of Indiana’s $1.3 billion agribusiness industry employing more than 22,500 Hoosiers throughout the state.
The public is invited to attend the free event.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Good Friday service planned
WILKINSON — On Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m. at the Warrington Church of the Nazarene, 8381 N. Nashville Road, Wilkinson, Pastor Dan Jones of the Shirley Church of the Nazarene will lead a community Good Friday service.
Peck, New River in concert April 22
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host Karen Peck & New River with comedian Mickey Bell on Friday, April 22.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. Also, a love offering will be received. Purchase tickets online in advance at www.matthewseumc.org/kpnr or call or text 765-667-0842.
Church moves egg hunt inside
ANDERSON — The Easter egg hunt set for Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., will be held inside due to inclement weather.
The event is for ages 1-12 years old.
Daleville egg hunt moves to Sunday
DALEVILLE — Daleville Salem Township Fire Protection Territory’s Easter Egg hunt will be held on Sunday, April 10, at noon at Daleville Town Hall.
It was originally scheduled for Saturday but are delaying a day due to inclement weather.
