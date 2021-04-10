New date set for ARCA/CRA race
ANDERSON — With a forecast of rain throughout the day, the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS Mitch Smith Auto Service 125 Presented by Perfecto Tool at Anderson Speedway has been postponed.
The race has been rescheduled for May 22 with the Legends and Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division.
“With the bleak weather forecast, we wanted to give our fans and competitors ample time to rearrange their weekend schedules before planning their trip to Anderson Speedway,” said Rick Dawson, track president. “Fortunately, when we produced our 2021 schedule, we made provisions for just such a rainout. The rescheduled race date will be perfect to help kick off a great week at Anderson Speedway as we prepare for the 73rd Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW.”
Liberty class plans Dan’s drive-thru
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host a Dan’s Fish Fry on Saturday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the elementary campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
This is a drive-thru or carryout event.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in either school office, from an LCS sophomore or when you arrive.
The proceeds will benefit the sophomore class fund.
Information: 765-644-7774.
Alzheimer’s support offered
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Community Hospital of Anderson has not met at the Education Center.
However, the facilitator of the group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information.
Alex community meal on Monday
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria-Monroe Chamber of Commerce and Monroe Township Trustee Office will host the April Community Dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the Trustee’s Office, 204 E. Berry St.
There will be dine-in or carryout. The menu includes taco salads, Mexican corn casserole and dessert.
Legion Riders host Sunday breakfast
LAPEL — The American Legion Riders of the Lapel American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday.
Serving times will be from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
