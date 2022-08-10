WOW Chapter of Red Hats to meet
ANDERSON — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will lunch Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins, 5033 Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Members encouraged to come.
Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable set
ANDERSON — The August, 2022 meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St., Anderson.
David Fraley’s presentation entitled, “Medal of Honor Recipients of the 1864 Tennessee Campaign”, will focus on the 1864 Tennessee Campaign and the Civil War soldiers who earned a newly created military award, the Medal of Honor.
The Medal of Honor traces its inception to the Civil War by an act of Congress signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln on Dec. 21, 1861.
Fraley is an Indiana native and a returning speaker to the roundtable. He spent 18 years in Franklin, Tennessee, as an historian and interim director of the Carter House Museum. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Madison Heights Class of ‘63 to meet
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 will have its bi-monthly lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the 1925 PubHouse (Grandview) at 11:30 a.m. All classmates, family, friends and Pirates are invited.
Watercolor class at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Join Judy Crist on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon and learn to paint a “Hummingbird Sipping On A Flower” in this watercolor class being held at Gallery 119 W. State St., Pendleton.
Cost of the class is $45 with all supplies provided.
Register for the class at the gallery or by phone 765-778-0986 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or online at pasgallery119.org/events.
MUNCIE — Every song has a story, and coming up on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. is a live concert program that offers up a collage of summer sound-stories for the Muncie audience.
The music lineup is a little bit movie theme, a little bit love song, and a little bit folksong and musical theater.
Concert admission is free and open to the public. Bring the family, the lawn chairs, and the snacks to the riverside setting of West Side Park in Muncie. Location is along White River Boulevard, between Nichols and Tillotson avenues, 800 South.