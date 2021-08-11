Church fish fry is Friday
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., will host a Dan’s Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat fish and chicken, plus side dishes, drink and dessert.
Prices are $11 for adults, $6 for children. Youngsters under 6 eat free if accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville (Ind. 38) will have its monthly “God Abundance Meal” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the church’s lower fellowship hall.
The menu will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink. Meals are available for dining in or takeout.
The next monthly meal will be Sept. 8, and the last meal will be Oct. 13.
Scholarship ride is at Hoosier Park
ANDERSON — The 16th annual Jessica and Lynsey Scholarship Fund Memorial Ride will be Saturday, Aug. 14, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Sign-in will take place from 8 to 10 a.m., though preregistration is preferred. Kickstands up at 11 a.m., and the ride finishes at 6 p.m. at Moose Family Center Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.
T-shirts are $20. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and cost $10.
Pre-registration dates are 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12-13.
Cost is $25 for a single rider, which includes T-shirt and dinner. Passenger cost is $20 and also includes T-shirt and dinner.
If registering day of ride, add $5 per person.
AHS tailgate party free and open to all
ANDERSON — “The “Red and Green Tailgate Party!”will take place before Anderson High School’s first controlled football scrimmage from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the practice football field.
The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will include food, music, games and a prize drawing.
Coneys and chips at Frankton legion
FRANKTON — At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Frankton American Legion Auxiliary will serve coney dogs or sloppy Joes and chips for $5.
Cheesecake or peach cobbler will be available for $3.
Bingo runs from 6-8 p.m.
The event is open to the public. You may place a to-go order by calling 765-754-3311.
The legion post is at 116 N Washington St.
Park staffer to talk about fundraising
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker Kelley Morgan, naturalist at Mounds State Park, will talk about “Fundraising 101”.
The public is invited.
AHS Class of ‘56 sets monthly lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of ‘56 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 1925 Pub, Grandview Golf Course, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited. There will be a review of plans for the 65th reunion.
