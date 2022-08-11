LUNAFEST set for Aug. 27
ANDERSON — Eight inspiring short films by and about women will be shown at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Soroptimist International of Anderson is planning its eighth LUNAFEST following a two-year lapse because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s films take on themes of racial identity, loneliness, artistic bravery, the immigrants’ journey, entrepreneurial innovations, family ties and the kindness of strangers.
The films are rated for ages 13 and older.
General admission tickets, $25, can be purchased at the Paramount Theatre’s box office, 1124 Meridian Plaza, or from Soroptimist members.
Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the films will start at 2 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase. There will also be door prizes and a raffle drawing.
Information: Sandy Leslie, chair, sleslieabc@comcast.net.
AHS class of 1956 to gather
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1956 will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the 1925 Pub Restaurant at Grandview Golf Course, 1905 Northshore Extension.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Train show set for this month
FRANKLIN — The Central Indiana Division of the National Model Railroad Association will present the Franklin Train Show on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground St.
Four buildings will be filled with vendors and portable layouts; as well as a building for clinics on both days.
Admission is $3 per adult and $5 per family.
Information: Michael Roderick, 317-833-3556.
The Herald Bulletin