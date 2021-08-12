Red Hatters lunch set for Saturday
ANDERSON — The WOW Red Hatters will have lunch this coming Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at The Edge (Edgewood Country Club).
Members and guests are welcome to attend.
Splash pad’s in Markleville
MARKLEVILLE — Markleville North Christian Church, 32 N. State St., will have a splash pad Saturday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wear your bathing suit, bring a towel and bring or wear clothes that can get messy.
There will be food, a huge water slide, Slip-n-Slide and games.
More information: 765-533-4463.
Fly In/Cruise In to be Saturday
NEW CASTLE — The Kiwanis Club of New Castle-Henry County will host the New Castle-Henry County Airport-Marlatt Field Fly In/Cruise In on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2912 E. 400S.
The club will serve cheeseburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and drinks. All proceeds from the food sales will go toward the Kiwanis Children’s Shoe Program.
Airplanes, medical helicopters, emergency vehicles and more will be on display. The event is free.
The Kiwanis Club will host a car show with registration from 10 to 11 a.m. and awards at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per registry.
Information: 765-624-9514.
Dance Thursday at Legion Post 408
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will host a dance with Buddy Patterson as DJ from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday Aug. 12.
General public invited. Cost is $5.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Free helmets at annual Bike Rodeo
ANDERSON — The eighth annual Bike Rodeo will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
The event will offer bike safety education, free helmets for kids and bike safety checks.
The event is made possible by Community Hospital Foundation donors Dr. and Mrs. James Callahan and Dr. and Mrs. Charles Williams, Buckskin Bikes and Anderson Impact Center.
Since 2013, more than 1,000 area youth have been provided with safety information and a helmet. Attendees can enter to win one of two new bicycles.
Information: 765-298-5128.
Gas Boom Days coming Saturday
REDKEY — The Redkey Gas Boom Days will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Historic Redkey’s High Street will have vendors and contests.
Parade begins at 11 a.m. with gospel music from 1 to 3 p.m. A cornhole tournament will begin at 3 p.m. followed by entertainment from 4 to 6 p.m. with Gregg Rhodes. Many other activities include a silent auction, games, cake walk, dunk tank and more.
Information: 260-729-7040.
Concerts on state fair free stage
INDIANAPOLIS — Upcoming shows on the 2021 Indiana State Fair Free Stage include:
• Hyryder (A Tribute to The Grateful Dead), Thursday, Aug. 12
• Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Friday, Aug. 13
• Home Free, Saturday, Aug. 14
• Casting Crowns, Sunday, Aug. 15
• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills, Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute, Thursday, Aug. 19
• The Beach Boys featuring special guest John Stamos, Friday, Aug. 20
• Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La Sonora Dinamita de Columbia, Saturday, Aug. 21
• Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, Sunday, Aug. 22.
