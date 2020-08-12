Do oil painting in Bob Ross style
PENDLETON — Learn to paint Bob Ross style with Gini Deaton at the Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119 in Pendleton.
Paint "Royal Mountain Majesty" and learn to use a palette knife to do mountains, and a brush to paint trees and more. The class will be on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The $50 cost includes all supplies. All levels of painters are welcome. Class maximum of six students for safe distancing.
Sign up for the class at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or phone 765-778-0986 during business hours Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online reservations: www.PASgallery119.org.
Pantry fundraiser in parking lot
ANDERSON — A fundraiser for the Park Place Community Center Food Pantry will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the lower south parking lot of Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive.
Social distancing measures will be followed.
Available will be men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, bags, household goods, kitchen ware, cleaning supplies, home decor, frames/artwork, VHS tapes, small appliances, international items, games, puzzles, children’s books, knickknacks, health and beauty items, linens, electronics, garden tools, storage containers, baskets, gift wrap and gift bags, floor lamp, pie safe, seat cushions, vases, collectibles, office supplies, seasonal items, and more.
-The Herald Bulletin
