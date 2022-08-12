Local church hosts clothing giveaway
ANDERSON — A free clothing giveaway will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave., Anderson.
There will be men’s, women’s, babies and teen items as well as many winter coats and household items.
Information: 765-644-5387.
Violence awareness program at Triumph
ANDERSON — Through the Storm, parents supporting parents will as they walk to raise awareness about violence in the community on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event takes place at noon at Triumph Church, 2116 Henry St., Anderson.
Meal fundraiser and movie Aug. 20
ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center will host a pork chop fundraiser dinner on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $10 and includes grilled pork chop, two sides, dessert and a drink.
Proceeds will go toward new lighting and flooring.
A free movie night on the lawn will be held at 9:30 p.m. with a showing of “Beetlejuice.” Bring lawn chairs or blanket.
The Herald Bulletin