Community Briefs
Women’s League to meet at museum
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art Women’s League will have its monthly meeting at the museum, 32 W. 10th St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
AMOA Women’s League meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month. The group is open to all women who are interested in supporting the group’s mission of increasing the effectiveness of the Anderson Museum of Art as a cultural center. Annual dues are $20.
To learn more about the group visit https://andersonart.org/womens-league/.
New AMOA hours are: closed Monday and Tuesday; open Wednesday through Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 2-5 p.m.
Dances scheduled at American Legion
CHESTERFIELD — Dances are planned Saturday and again on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Disc jockey Buddy Patterson will play hits from the 1950s and ‘60s and swing music. Cost is $5.
The Legion will also begin a shuffle board tournament every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 775-744-7177.
-The Herald Bulletin
