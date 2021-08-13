MHHS Class of ’60 has 60th reunion
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of 1960 will celebrate its 60-year reunion Friday, Sept. 10, at LovEvents, 1803 Broadway, in Anderson.
For information or to make reservations for the dinner, contact Phil Miller at 765-642-7660 by Aug. 17.
Walk aims to raise awareness
ANDERSON — Through the Storm, Parents Supporting Parents, will walk to raise awareness about violence in communities.
The walk will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at Triumph Church, 2116 Henry St., Anderson.
Softball fundraiser for Secret Families
PENDLETON — The 2021 Santa Slam Co-Ed Softball Tournament for Secret Families of Madison County will be Saturday, Sept. 25, at Falls Park Sports Complex in Pendleton.
Cost is $200 per coed team; each team must have at least five female players.
Awards are presented to first- and second-place teams. All proceeds from this double-elimination tournament go to Secret Families of Madison County’s Christmas ministry, which helps provide Christmas experiences for Madison County families that may be down on their luck.
For more information or to learn how to register a team, call Danielle Brossart at 765-606-5466 or email info@secretfamiliesmc.org.
Food distributions in Anderson
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Thursday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m., at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Library will host canals program
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library to a free event facilitated by the Canal Society of Indiana from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Chief Anderson Room.
The Canal Society’s Brown Bag Symposium will feature three programs presented by Stephen Jackson and Andrew Oslon III. A map will be provided of area canal sites to those attending. Those interested are encouraged to bring their lunch.
The event schedule:
• 10:45 a.m.: The Central Canal by Stephen Jackson
• Lunch
• 1 p.m.: Transportation and the End of the Pioneer Era by Andrew Oslon III
• 2:45 p.m.: The Anderson Hydraulic by Stephen Jackson.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
For more information, visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
AFT union leader to be at AHS today
ANDERSON — Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, will visit Anderson High School’s Innovation Center at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. The center’s at 4610 S. Madison Ave.
The Anderson Federation of Teachers Local 519 applied for and was awarded $32,000 in funding from AFT’s “Back to School for All” grant. The local group is working with the national AFT, the school district’s administration and school board on various activities intended to bring students back to the district.
She will then attend the “Red and Green Tailgating Party.” The events are being supported by the AFT’s national “Back to School for All” campaign.
The tailgate parts will be before the football team’s first controlled scrimmage, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the practice football field. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include food, music, games and a prize drawing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.