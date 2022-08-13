Legion to host food pantry
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, will have a food pantry on Monday, Aug. 22, beginning at 3 p.m. and continuing while supplies last.
AHS class of 1960 to gather Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pub at Grandview Golf Course.
Two concerts set for Conner Prairie
NOBLESVILLE — On Friday, Aug. 19, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie presents “One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works.”
“One Night of Queen” is a spectacular live concert recreating the look, sound, pomp, and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, Kroger Symphony on the Prairie presents “The Fab Four, Ultimate Beatles Tribute.” The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four brings an incredible stage performance, covering every era of the Beatles.
General admission lawn seats, reserved seating, tables, and seats in the Huntington Bank Sunset Lounge are available for purchase.
Buy tickets at indianapolissymphonyorchestra.org.
Annual holiday festival Nov. 5
ELWOOD — The St. Joseph Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Joseph Center, 1306 South A St.
There will be more than 45 booths with vendors featuring hand-crafted and vintage merchandise.
More details available at www.facebook.com/stjoseph holidaybazaar or call 765-425-3749.
Community dinner in Alex on Aug. 20
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria First Christian Church’s “Give to Live” Ministry will host a community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in Robinson Hall of First Christian Church (DOC), 215 W. Berry St.
The menu includes hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. There will also be a drive-thru.
