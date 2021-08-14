AWANA Kids Club restarts
ANDERSON — Grace Baptist Church, 432 W. 300N, Anderson, will start its fall 2021 term of the Sunday evening AWANA Kids Club on Sunday, Aug. 22.
The club meets at the church and school on Sunday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m., with registration beginning at 5:45 p.m.
This is a free program for children ages 2 through sixth grade.
Free transportation is available in some areas.
For information or to register online, visit www.gracetoanderson.com/AWANA or call the church at 765-643-7853.
Chicken and noodles on menu at NAWCANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will host a chicken and noodle dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dine-in or carry-out options are available.
40&8 to host fish dinner
ANDERSON — On Friday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. the Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will host its monthly fish dinner.
The menu will consist of Alaskan pollock, coleslaw, scalloped potatoes, and green beans.
Cost is $10 and carry-out is available.
Gruenewald House hosts luncheon
ANDERSON — The Historic Gruenewald House will host a luncheon on Friday, Aug. 20, at the house on 626 Main Street. Two times are available, 11 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
Call LaBella for reservations at 317-694-7876.
Price is $20 per ticket.
Motorcycle ride to fight colon cancer
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host the I Hate Your Guts-Colon Cancer Inauguration ride on Saturday, Aug. 21. Kickstands up at 11 a.m.
Breakfast and registration will be available from 8 to 10 a.m.; riders meeting, 10:30 a.m.; dinner, 5 p.m.; and band, 8 to 11 p.m.; Frankton American Legion.
Pre-registration will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the legion.
Cost is $20 for drivers and $5 for passengers.
Information: Dustin Tomlinson, 317-432-3454 or Tosha Tomlinson at 765-617-6298.
Picnic, fellowship at Jackson Park
ANDERSON — The 20th annual Reconciliation Community Wide Picnic will be held Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Jackson Park with free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and sno-cones.
