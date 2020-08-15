LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Lunches offered to first responders

ANDERSON — On Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. local first responders can pull up to Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., Anderson) and call 765-233-9360 to order a free Taco Tuesday themed lunch to go.

Lunches will be prepared by the Sugar Fork Crossing chef and his team and will include a drink and dessert.

After an order is called in, lunch will be brought out right away.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Recommended for you