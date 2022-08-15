Delco crew seeks former co-workers
ANDERSON — The Delco Remy “Retirees Get Together,” a men’s event, will be Sunday, Sept. 11.
Retirees will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Union Hall, 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
Chauncey Blackford, Dave Brammer, Richard Dennison, Buddy Eads, Harold Granger, Gene Immel, Buddy and Frank Patterson and Phil Vanover would like to meet up again with any of the guys they ever worked with.
Lunch will be served.
RSVP to Richard Dennison at 765-649-0873.
Monthly fish dinner coming up Friday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Voiture 510 40&8 will host its monthly fish dinner Friday, Aug. 19.
The meal will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
The menu consists of Alaska pollock, coleslaw, scalloped potatoes and green beans.
Carry-out will be available.
