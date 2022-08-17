Tenderloin dinner at Frankton church
FRANKTON — Frankton First United Methodist Church will host a tenderloin dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The menu will be hand-breaded pork tenderloin, green beans, baked potato and a cookie. Cost is $12.
This dinner is curbside only. Use the northside entrance, drive around the building to the front entrance to place your order, pick up and pay.
The church is at 109 S. Eighth St.
1st Sundays restart at historical society
ANDERSON — Madison County Historical Society will have two programs in the next few weeks.
They will be at the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., Anderson.
At 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Lessa Johnson and David Cagley from Gruenewald Historic House will present a virtual tour of the house.
Additionally, MCHS will reinstitute the 1st Sunday programs at 2 p.m. Sept. 4.
County historian Steven T. Jackson will speak then about “The History of Fall Creek Township” from his What’s in a Name series.
This is the beginning of a 15-part series that will run from September through November 2023 in conjunction with the Madison County Bicentennial.
All programs are free and open to the public.
Information: 765-683-0052.
Allen Chapel hosts neighborhood party
ANDERSON — A neighborhood block party will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, commemorating the 130th year anniversary of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church.
The church is at 17th and Sheridan streets.
There will be food, fun and fellowship.
K of C will have dinner fundraiser
ANDERSON — Knights of Columbus will have a chicken dinner Saturday, Aug. 27.
This will be a fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul’s Friends of the Poor walk in September.
Dinner will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the K of C Hall, 1225 Main St.
Dine in and carry out. will be available. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Homemade desserts will be available for purchase.
OD awareness will be Aug. 31
ANDERSON — The annual Madison County Overdose Awareness event will be Wednesday, Aug. 31, this year. That is National Overdose Awareness Day.
It will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene Community Center, 2324 Jackson St.
There will be a release of biodegradable balloons.
The Herald Bulletin