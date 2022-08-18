Legion hosts dance
with DJ Jerry
CHESTERFIELD — On Thursday, Aug. 18, the American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will sponsor a dance at 6 p.m.
DJ will be Jerry Wilmoth.
Information: 765-644-7177.
Balloon Festival set for Aug. 20-21
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Balloon Festival will be Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave.
Gates open at 6 p.m. each day. There will be a Kids Zone with games and rides; DJ and live music; craft and retail vendor booths, as well as food vendors.
Tethered hot-air balloon rides will be available, if weather allows, for $25 per person.
For the grand finale, after 9 o’clock each night there will be a Hot-Air Balloon Glow & Laser show. This show incorporates music and visually coordinated burns. Bring your blankets, chairs and umbrellas and set up your own viewing spot.
Proceeds are earmarked to Special Olympics.
Tickets are $20 for adults; $8 for kids, 5 and over. Tickets at the gate will be $30 for adults and $15 for kids.
The Herald Bulletin