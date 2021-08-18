Church sale offers rummage chances
ANDERSON — The annual rummage and bake sale at Eastview Church of Nazarene will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
There will be a food court, hot dogs, chips and drinks.
There will be puzzles, spindle sander, books, Avon bottles, collection of porcelain dolls, coins, tools, home decor, clean clothing (infant girls through women’s 2X, infant boys through men’s 3X) and lots of miscellaneous items.
Masks are recommended.
The church is at 2552 E. 200S, a half-mile east of the Coca-Cola plant.
Soft tacos, salad at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Frankton American Legion Auxiliary will serve soft tacos or taco salad beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $2 for soft tacos and $8 for a taco salad. Dessert will be butterscotch cake for $3.
The event’s open to the public. Carry-out orders are available by calling 765-754-3311.
Bingo will run from 6-8 p.m.
Church’s fish fry for pastor’s aide
ANDERSON — Church Upon The Rock Pastor’s Aide Fish Fry will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
The menu will be whiting fish, two sides, drink and dessert. Cost is $8.
The church is at 303 E. 29th St., Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.