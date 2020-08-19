Church schedules food drive-thru
ANDERSON — Anderson First Church of the Nazarene will host a drive-thru food distribution on Friday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 28, at noon (or while supplies last). Enter at 24th and Jackson streets.
"Convoy of Hope" is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that helps empower others to live with greater independence and freedom from poverty, disease, and hunger.
DAR to reenact women's march
ANDERSON — The Kikthawenund Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26.
Chapter members in period dress, carrying Votes for Women signs, will conduct a reenactment of a women's suffrage march at noon.
Members will assemble at the Christian Center and march first to the City Building, then to the Gruenewald Historic House for a tour of its garden.
Minnetrista cancels 2 annual events
MUNCIE — This year's Twilight on the Boulevard and Picnic & Pops events at Minnetrista have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Minnetrista’s outdoor spaces continue to be open for exploration. Masks are required for all visitors ages 8 and older at outdoor programming and events where social distancing is not always possible.
Event to salute first responders, military
EDGEWOOD — The Edge Labor Day Concert Series & Appreciation Salute to First Responders & Military will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, from 3 p.m. until the fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the pool will be open with David Isabelle spinning tunes. From 3 to 5 p.m. Martha Green will be on the patio; 5 to 7 p.m., Crossroads; at 7 p.m. Green will perform the national anthem. From 7:15 to 9:15., Second Chance will entertain.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase including Good's ice cream, cotton candy, snow cones, elephant ears, and lemon shake-ups.
The Edge is located at 519 Golf Club Road. There is no admission charge.
