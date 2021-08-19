Historical Society cancels meeting
ANDERSON — Due to the Madison County’s COVID-19 status, the Madison County Historical Society is canceling its Aug. 23 membership meeting.
The society will continue to monitor the situation and plan for the balance of scheduled meetings during 2021.
Continue to follow the group on Facebook, on its website or contact the society at 765-683-0052.
Colon cancer ride set for Saturday
FRANKTON — This Saturday, Aug. 21, is the inaugural “I Hate Your Guts Colon Cancer” ride, beginning at 11 a.m. Registration and breakfast runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Drivers’ meeting is at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a breakfast with eggs, sausage biscuits and gravy, and coffee for $5.
A dinner follow the ride at 5 p.m. The menu includes pulled pork with two sides, $7 per person.
The band Northside will entertain from 8 to 11 p.m.
Rain date for the ride is Saturday, Oct. 2.
Second Harvest food distributions
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host the following Food Distribution Tailgate events.
• Madison County, Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Delaware County, Thursday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
White River cleanup is on for Saturday
ANDERSON — The White River Watchers will meet at the Old Conservation Club building, now called “Stonegate Farm K-9 Crew,” to do its annual cleanup Saturday.
The building is at the northeast corner of Eighth Street and Raible Avenue in Anderson.
Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Participants will be bused up river to the Eighth Street Bridge, where canoes will be provided. Participants will canoe downstream, picking up trash from the Eighth Street Bridge back to the bridge at Raible Avenue, where debris will go into a trash dumpster.
Lunch will be served, and T-shirts will be given to participants.
Group raises funds for cancer society
ANDERSON — Heaven’s Angels will be raising money for the American Cancer Society from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Arby’s location at 2820 Broadway, Anderson.
