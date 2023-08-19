After tornado, new playground opens
PENDLETON — The Town of Pendleton has reopened its playground, effective Aug. 18. The previous playground, installed in the ‘90s, was damaged by the tornado of 2019.
In 2020, with the help of Context Designs, the park board began designing and planning for the new playground, which has elements for children of all ages and abilities. It was built by Fredericks Construction and PlayPros.
“We want to be the reason people live, play and visit Pendleton,” said Falls Park Board President Bryan Williams.
The Herald Bulletin