Matthews church plans faith concert
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will have Keepers of the Faith in concert on Friday, Aug. 26.
A brief hymn singalong will open the concert.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Seating is limited.
To guarantee your seats, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/kotf or call/text 765-667-0842.
Short films festival to be at Paramount
ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson will present its eighth LUNAFEST on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Eight short films, by and about women take on themes of race identity, loneliness, artistic bravery, the immigrants’ journey, entrepreneurial innovations, family ties and the kindness of strangers.
The films are rated for ages 13 and older.
General admission tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Paramount’s box office, 1124 Meridian Plaza, or from Soroptimist members.
Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the films will start at 2 p.m. There also will be door prizes and a raffle drawing.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
For more information, contact Sandy Leslie, chair, at sleslieabc@comcast.net.
Patoka Lake sets its Full Moon 5K
BIRDSEYE — Registration is open for Patoka Lake’s Full Moon 5K, which will be at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The race is 3.1 miles and will be run on roadways, a well-maintained gravel path and a paved bike trail lighted by moonlight and tiki torches.
All proceeds will go to support Patoka’s educational ambassador birds of prey.
Early registration is $25, which includes a race T-shirt, and can be completed at fullmoon5K.itsyourrace.com.
Information: race director Dana Reckelhoff at 812-685-2447.
Government Center has Trunk-or-Treat
ANDERSON — The Madison County Government Center will host a trunk-or-treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
This event is open to all Madison County residents and will be in the Government Center’s parking lot.
RSVP to Katie Stapleton at 765-641-9442.
The Herald Bulletin