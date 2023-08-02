Dane Clark to perform Friday
ANDERSON – Dane Clark will be on stage at Dickmann Town Center on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. as the next performance in the City of Anderson Summer Concert Series presented by Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. and the City of Anderson Parks Department.
Clark’s typical sets include classic and contemporary rock covers.
Indiana native, Dane Clark has been performing from an early age, initially gaining fame and popularity in the Indianapolis area as a drummer. Clark has recorded with numerous artists including John Mellencamp, John Prince, Steve Earle, Ian Hunter and more.
This year’s Summer Concert Series runs on Friday nights into October, hosting free concerts at Dickmann Town Center. Check the city of Anderson website for the schedule of concerts.
Pork Paradise food truck will be downtown at the concert providing refreshments.
Attendees are reminded to bring a chair.
Historian talking Boone Township
ANDERSON — In Boone Township, two adjoining properties are separated by a boundary line intentionally surveyed at an angle to run parallel to the descent of the Wabash River many miles to the north.
Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will present the History of Boone Township and recount that story and many more during his Aug. 6, First Sunday History of Madison County Presentation, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.
The presentation is an official Madison County Bicentennial Event.
Information: 765-683-0052.
Legion serving frog legs Friday
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serving broasted frog legs or broasted fish each with two sides, on Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.
Open to the public, and the non-smoking legion is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown.
Information: 765-354-4892.
End-of-summer event at library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will celebrate the end of Summer Reading with Hedgehog Hannah on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Main Lobby.
Attendees will meet and learn about a variety of animals including an arctic fox, hedgehog, and more.
This program is free and open to the public. A library card is never required to visit or attend programs at the library.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Quilt Guild hosting Aug. 3 meeting
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild for August is being moved to the First Methodist Church in downtown Anderson. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Speaker will be Jennifer Fulton, with a program on quilting with batiks. She will include a trunk show. Patterns will be available for purchase. All members are asked to bring one yard of a batik fabric for a new challenge.
AHS class of ’57 ladies luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1957 ladies are invited to lunch this Friday, Aug. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Club.
Ladies from the 1957 Class from Madison Heights and Highland are also invited to attend.
Food giveaway event is Aug. 10MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
The event starts at 10 a.m.
The Herald Bulletin