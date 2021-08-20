Red Hat group hosts picnic today
ANDERSON — The Saidah Court of the Red Hat Society will host a picnic at noon Friday, Aug. 20, at Streaty Park.
This is a special invitation to all Pink Hatters.
Bring a lawn chair and a side dish to the park, West 20th Street and Park Avenue, Anderson.
AHS Class of ’60 sets 60+1 reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1960 will host its 60th plus 1 reunion at LovEvents, 1863 Broadway, Anderson, on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Registration and reception will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dinner will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dress is casual.
Reservations need to be in by Aug. 21. Cost is $40 per person, and checks may be made payable to Sandy Livell French, 2011 Winding Way, Anderson, IN 46011.
Community center has fundraiser mealANDERSON — On Sunday, Sept. 12, the Rangeline Community Center will host a fundraiser pork chop dinner in honor of National Grandparents Day.
Dinner will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each. You may dine inside or out; drive-through orders also will be available.
The center is at 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the center will host its second annual fundraising Golf Outing at Grandview Golf Course.
Tee time is 10:30 a.m. Cost is $50 per person for a team of four. The cost includes snack bags, dinne, and prizes.
For more information and registration forms, email clairefarr@att.net.
AHS Class of ’70 sets 51st reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1970 51st reunion will be a free meet and mingle starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Blaze Brew Pub. There is no charge.
A band will play beginning at 9:30 p.m. The pub is at 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson, (the former Shouts at Coopers, now Championship Lanes).
The Saturday event will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 23, 2021, at LovEvents. Registration begins at 5 p.m., and cost is $35 per person.
Dress will be casual both nights.
LovEvents is at 1803 Broadway, Anderson (the old Elks in North Anderson).
All payments are due by Oct. 2, 2021. Register & pay at http://www.ahs1970.reunionmanager.com. Even if you can’t go, please register.
To pay by check, mail it early enough to arrive by Oct. 2. Make checks out to and mail to Darlene Lennartz Robinson, 3304 Nevada Drive, Anderson, IN 46012.
For questions, call, text or email Brenda Long Caldwell at 765-643-1963 or brenda.long.caldwell@gmail.com, or Treva Scott Epperly at 765-623-6637 or trevaepperly1@gmail.com.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.