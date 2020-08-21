Celebration Church hosts grief ministry
ANDERSON — Celebration Church at Arrow Heights will have GriefShare Recovery Group classes online (Zoom), starting Tuesday, Sept. 15.
People will find virtual support in the 11 weekly sessions, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., concluding on Nov. 24.
Processing one’s grief can be isolating, especially during this pandemic. But finding others who know how you are feeling can be healing, organizers said in a press release.
Information: contact Pastor Juanita Swift at 765-620-3113 or email at ccahgriefshare@gmail.com. Contact by Sept. 5, to reserve a space.
