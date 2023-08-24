MHHS class of ’63 to host reunion
ANDERSON — Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 will have its 60th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. at LovEvents Banquet Hall (former Elks Club), 1803 Broadway, Anderson.
Price is $30 per person. Dinner, casual dress and cash bar.
If you are interested in coming call Sherry at 765-644-7357 or any lunch group classmate.
Rummage and bake sale is Saturday
ANDERSON — The annual rummage and bake sale of Eastview Church of the Nazarene, 2552 E. 200S, 1/2 mile east of the Coke plant, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a food court featuring hot dogs, chips, cookie and drink.
There will be lots of clothing – infant through adults, ladies winter coats, shoes, Amish books, country items, tools, puzzles, coffee makers, glassware, antique clocks, toys, and lots of miscellaneous.
Poetry readings at Literacy Center
ANDERSON — The Madison County Literacy Center, 501 W. Eighth St., will be doing readings from the works of James Whitcomb Riley, Hoosier Poet, during the Anderson Gaslight Festival.
Readings will take place at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Fundraising runs through Sept. 17
ANDERSON — Applebee’s Restaurant will host its 19th annual fundraising campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a pediatric cancer funding cancer treatment center now through Sept. 17.
During the 6-week fundraising campaign, Applebee’s will donate 25 cents from the sale of each lemonade or fruit flavored lemonade and 10 cents from every $5 Sunshine Sip.
Guests may also support the cause by making donations in increments of $1 and $5 either in-store, online at applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app.
The Herald Bulletin