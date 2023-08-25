Bingo night at Anderson library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will hold a library themed bingo night for teens and adults on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Miami Room. Light refreshments will be served.
This program is free and open to the public. A library card is never required to visit or attend programs at the library.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
AHS class of ’51 to meet Sept. 11
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1951 will meet Monday, Sept. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway — a delay of one week because of the Labor Day holiday.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Resume basics workshop at APL
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will hold a resume basics workshop on Monday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Miami Room. Attendees will learn how to format and create a basic resume based on their previous resumes or work history.
Registration is required. To register, visit the calendar on the library website, stop by the Public Services Desk at the library, or call 765-641-2456.
This workshop is free and open to the public.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Office Olympics event set for Oct. 4
ANDERSON — Ivy Tech Community College will host its first Office Olympics event on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A couple of open spots are still available so it is not too late to register your company team for this one of a kind team building event.
Deadline to register is Sept. 13.
All proceeds go towards subsidizing the Skills Training courses to strengthen the Madison and Hancock county workforce.
