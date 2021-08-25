LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Frankton Legion has salmon dinner

FRANKTON — On Wednesday, Aug. 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., will have a salmon pattie dinner.

The menu includes salmon patties, cole slaw and macaroni and cheese for $8. Butterscotch cake or butterscotch pie will be $3.

The dinner is open to the public. Bingo runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

AHS Class of 1967 luncheon is today

ANDERSON — The next luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of ’67 will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Blaze Brew & Pub in Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson.

All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to join us. The group will be discussing plans for its 55-year anniversary party next year.

