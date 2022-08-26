Fish, tenderloin fundraiser slated
MARKLEVILLE — North Christian Church, 32 N. State St., Markleville, will host a Dan’s fish or hand-breaded tenderloin fry on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Family Life Center.
Ticket sales will begin on Sept. 4 and are good for all-you-can-eat fish or hand-breaded tenderloin, with sides, one dessert and drink.
Advance tickets are $11 for adults and $12 day of event. Children ages 6 to 11, are $5 and children 5 and under, eat free.
Carry-out meals will also be available.
They will be raffling off a number of gift baskets. All proceeds will go to the NCC playground.
The Herald Bulletin