White River cleanup set for Saturday
DALEVILLE — The White River Watchers have scheduled their annual cleanup of the river this Saturday. Volunteers should plan to register at 8:30 a.m. at Canoe Country in Daleville.
Plan to wear a mask while riding the bus to the launch site upstream. Masks are not necessary while volunteers are outdoors. Bring bug stray and sunblock, if desired. All participants will receive a WRW souvenir T-shirt.
Information: call 764-620-4166 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will host the St. Vincent de Paul tenderloin dinner fundraiser on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Dinners are $10. Carryouts will be available.
For carryout orders or information, call 765-274-5311.
Local 662 retirees to meet Sept. 2
ANDERSON — The United Auto Workers Local 662 retiree meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the UAW hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
There will be no meal or drinks. Masks and social distancing are required.
Information: Gary Bronkella, 765-717-6651.
The Herald Bulletin
