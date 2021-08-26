AHS Class of ’75 reunion now Oct. 2
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’75 postponed its class reunion last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new date for the class reunion, marking 46 years, will be Saturday, Oct. 2, at Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30.
A cash bar will be available. This will be a dressy casual event.
Cost for the dinner will be $30 per person.
Reservations are due by Sept. 25. Make a check payable to Janet Rutan and mail it to her at 5649 Roseberry Ridge, Lafayette, IN 47905.
If you have any questions, email AHS.reunion75@gmail.com or call 765-491-8424.
Day of splashing fun benefits two groupsDALEVILLE — A day of family fun on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Daleville’s Splash Pad will help Love Like Jonathon & Chesterfield Optimists.
From noon to 6 p.m., there will be fun activities in the Kids Zone, shopping with area vendors and food. Entertainment will be provided by Cook and Belle from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bracelets for kids to enjoy the Kids Zone are $5 at the entrance.
All proceeds from the event go to Love Like Jonathon ministry for its Thanksgiving meal delivery that has fed hundreds of families the past seven years, and to the Chesterfield Optimists for Optimist scholarships.
The Herald Bulletin
