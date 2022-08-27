Alzheimer’s support group to meet Sept. 8
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson.
Carla Kemp-Davis, respiratory therapy coordinator at Northview Essential Senior Living, Anderson, will speak about “What is Sundowning? Causes and Coping Strategies.”
Respite care will be available for loved ones. Schedule 24 hours in advance at 765-298-1660.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
The facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information and resources.
Masks are required.
WIC outage planned through Sunday
ANDERSON — The Indiana Department of Health reminds families of the WIC outage this weekend. WIC benefits will not be available from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug 28.
More information about the outage and the WIC program can be found at www.in.gov/health/wic.
The Herald Bulletin