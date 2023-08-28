Stephen Jackson to present history
ANDERSON — In Duck Creek Township, a unique soil condition once existed on a 10-acre farm that produced a very unusual plant that, when harvested and processed, supplied an industry unlike anything else before or since in Madison County.
Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will present the History of Duck Creek Township and recount that story and many more during his Sept. 3 First Sunday History of Madison County presentation, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., Anderson.
The presentation is an official Madison County Bicentennial Event.
Information: 765-683-0052.
Church to host chicken dinner
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, Anderson, will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Serving hours will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
AHS class of ‘65 hosts luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies have monthly luncheons. They are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. Different locations are selected and announced.
The September luncheon is Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Bob Evans, 5555 Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
The Herald Bulletin