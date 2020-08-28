LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

UAW Retirees meeting planned

ANDERSON — A meeting of the United Auto Workers Retirees is scheduled at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

There will be no meal or drinks. Masks and social distancing are required.

‘Steel Magnolias’ at Commons Theatre

ALEXANDRIA — “Steel Magnolias” will be performed Sept. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

For ticket reservations: Call 765-639-3282.

