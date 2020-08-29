Wilkinson High School 2020 reunion canceled
WILKINSON — The reunion of Wilkinson High School graduates originally planned for mid-September has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans are to resume meetings in 2021.
Second Harvest plans two food distributions
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI will hold tailgate food distributions in several area locations next week.
• Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m., in the parking lot of the former Kmart, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county. No IDs, proof of address or need required.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
If you are walking or coming in a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
