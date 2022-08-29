Church has meal of chicken, noodles
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will host a chicken and noodle dinner Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Serving hours will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The church is at 1947 E. County Road 240 North.
Memorial car show set for Sept. 10
ANDERSON — Mount Moriah Lodge 77 F&AM will host a First Responders and Veterans Memorial Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 10,
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Entry fee is $15. The show will run from 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m.
The event is free for those not entering a car in the competition. There will be food, prizes, trophies and fun. The show will be at 3921 Nichol Ave.
For more information, contact Timothy Jordan at 765-635-6248.
Delco crew seeks former co-workers
ANDERSON — The Delco Remy Retirees listed below want to have a get-together “a men’s event” on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Union Hall on 29th Street and Madison Avenue.
If you worked with Ron Ackles, Chauncey Blackford, Dave Brammer, Gene Cox, Ed Combs, Richard Dennison, Buddy Eads, Bob Fesler, Harold Granger, Keith Hamilton, Gene Immel, Buddy Patterson, Frank Patterson or Phil Vanover, RSVP to Richard Dennison at 765-649-0873 if you would like to attend.
Lunch will be served.
The Herald Bulletin