Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting canceled
ANDERSON — There will be no Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting on Aug. 11, at Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.
County Historian to address Anderson Lions
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club meeting on Thursday, Aug 4.
Jackson presents to the Lions Club on the first Thursday of each month.
The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lunch costs $10.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Legion serving up frog legs
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish, each with two sides, on Friday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Post 216 located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown.
Information: 765-354-4892. Open to the public, a non-smoking legion.
Pottery class with Janae
PENDLETON — Join Janae Ledbetter at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton and learn to create artwork with clay. Design your choice of “Lanterns and Things,” three classes to create and one additional to glaze your project. Choose morning or evening classes.
Adult Pottery Class (a.m. class)
Dates: Wednesday, Aug. 3,10, 17, and glazing class to be announced.
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $100 for class and $20 for supplies for a total of $120.
Adult Pottery Class (p.m. class)
Tuesday evenings: Aug. 9, 16, 30
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $100 for class and $20 for supplies for a total of $120.
Registrations may be made at the gallery or by phone at 765-778-0986, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at www.pasgallery119.org/calendar/
Food Distributions set for next week
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank has announced the following Tailgate Food Distribution events:
Madison County
Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
Delaware County
Thursday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. at the Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Class of ‘69 to meet
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson High School Class of 1969 will have a luncheon at Arts on Broadway on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 12:30 p.m.
All class members, spouses, and guests are cordially invited to attend.