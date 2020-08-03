116th Keesling reunion set Aug. 15
PENDLETON — The 116th annual Keesling family reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Pendleton Community Building in Falls Park.
A pitch-in lunch will be held at noon with drinks and paper products provided.
Open at 10 a.m., the reunion will include genealogy database, displays, vintage photos, and restored local books. Bring vintage photos for scanning.
Bring any contributions or the white elephant sale or make a donation to assist in paying for the rent.
Food distributions planned this week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following tailgate food distributions.
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie
• 10 a.m. Friday, old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need is required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees are asked to only go through the line one time so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
The Herald Bulletin
