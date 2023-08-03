Old Car Club coming Aug. 11
MUNCIE — The Central Indiana Old Car Club will be onsite Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bethel Pointe Parking Lot, 3400 W. Community Drive.
The Bulldogs, who play 1950s and ’60s rock ’n’ roll, will provide entertainment. Bring lawn chairs. There will be food trucks, as well as a bounce house for kids and a dunk tank.
Information: 765-289-2273.
St. Vincent de Paul chicken fry Aug. 26
ANDERSON — A chicken fry (dine-in or carryout) fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1225 Main St.
Chicken (white or dark), baked potato or French fries, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be $12 for adults and $6 for children.
St. Vincent de Paul helps the poor in Anderson with rent, gas, city utilities, household goods, appliances and furniture. All funds come from donations and are tax deductible.
The Herald Bulletin