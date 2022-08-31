Redbud Quilt Guild to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Redbud Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave., Anderson.
Meetings begin at 10 a.m. The Sept. 1 program will be about taking care of your back and posture. Stephanie Metz will speak.
Visitors are always welcome.
Household care packages offered
ANDERSON — Saving Seeds Ministries will join The Gospel Highlights on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Statue at Madison Avenue and MLK Boulevard.
There will be free household toiletries offered from 3 p.m. until supplies are gone.
Karaoke tournament will be held Sept. 17 MUNCIE — TKA Promoters Karaoke Tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at Harvest Christian Church.
Doors open at 8 a.m., with the black belt meeting at 9:30 a.m. Competition begins at 10 a.m.
Competitors’ costs are $45 for TKA members; $50 for nonmembers; $100 for family TKA; and $150 for family non-TKA members (three or more people and immediate family only).
The church is at 1010 E. Centennial Ave., Muncie.
For more, contact Tournament Karaoke Association, 426 E. McGalliard Road, Muncie, or call 765-288-5000.
All competitors must bring their own equipment.
County historian will talk to Lions
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Lions meet in Trinity Episcopal Church’s fellowship hall, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10.
The church is at 1030 Brown-Delaware St.
Jackson speaks to the Lions on the first Thursday of each month.
For more information about Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
