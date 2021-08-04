AHS Class of ’65 women to gather
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’65 Ladies will have monthly luncheons at 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
Different locations are selected and announced.
The August 2021 luncheon will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Bob Evans in Anderson.
Upcoming activities at American Legion
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield American Legion will host a shuffleboard tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. The tourney’s open to the public.
On Thursday, Aug. 5, the Marine Corps League meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
County historian will talk to Lions
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Clubs meeting Thursday, Aug. 5.
The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.
For more information about the club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
A weekly cruise-in for classic cars
ANDERSON — A Classic Car Cruise-In will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Frisch’s, 500 Broadway.
Middletown has preschool stories
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library is now accepting applications for its popular Storytime program for preschoolers. The free class, led by Erin Mangold, will kick off from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The program will be offered at the same time each Wednesday through mid-December.
Children 3-5 who are fully potty-trained and able to enjoy a classroom setting are invited to attend. The weekly classes will include book read-alouds, arts and crafts and play. Parents are asked to take turns bringing a drink and snack for the class.
The program follows the Shenandoah School schedule of school breaks and cancellations due to weather. The class is limited to eight children, so register now.
For questions, contact the library at 765-354-4071.
AHS Class of ’60 reunion is Aug. 21
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 reunion is fast approaching.
This is the 60th-plus-one reunion. Reservations are due by Aug. 21.
Registration and a reception will start the reunion at LovEvents, 1863 Broadway, Anderson. Dinner will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dress is casual.
Send in your reservation by the deadline. The cost is $40 per person.
Make checks payable to Sandy Lovell French, 2011 Winding Way, Anderson, IN 46011.
Free COVID shots offered Aug. 5-6
ORESTES — The Indiana Department of Health is offering a free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic in Orestes. Vaccines are available for anyone 12 and older; no appointment is necessary.
Vaccinations will be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Red Gold. Red Gold’s facility is at 120 E. Oak St.
You can learn more at www.ourshot.in.gov.
