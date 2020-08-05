Acrylic painting class at gallery
PENDLETON — Diane Burrell will have a four-evening class in acrylic painting for those who wish to work on their own subject matter or one she provides for you. The class will explore a variety of techniques, focus on color theory and help students develop their own style.
Bring your own supplies. Call Burrell for a supply list; the number may be obtained from Gallery 119.
Canvas and palette is available for $15 payable during class. All levels of painters welcome.
The class will be on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.: Aug. 11, 18, 25 and Sept. 1.
Cost for all four classes is $55. Registrations may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Online registrations: www.PASgallery11
Frog legs on menu at Legion
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides, on Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.
The post is located at 450 N. 10th St., and is open to the public. The venue is non-smoking and social distancing compliant.
Information: 765-354-4892.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.