Acrylic painting class at gallery

PENDLETON — Diane Burrell will have a four-evening class in acrylic painting for those who wish to work on their own subject matter or one she provides for you. The class will explore a variety of techniques, focus on color theory and help students develop their own style.

Bring your own supplies. Call Burrell for a supply list; the number may be obtained from Gallery 119.

Canvas and palette is available for $15 payable during class. All levels of painters welcome.

The class will be on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.: Aug. 11, 18, 25 and Sept. 1.

Cost for all four classes is $55. Registrations may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Online registrations: www.PASgallery11

Frog legs on menu at Legion

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides, on Friday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.

The post is located at 450 N. 10th St., and is open to the public. The venue is non-smoking and social distancing compliant.

Information: 765-354-4892.

