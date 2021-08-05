Watercolor class is at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Join Judy Crist in learning to paint “Sunflower and Butterfly” using watercolors from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Beginning painters are welcome. All supplies are provided with the class fee of $45 per person.
Registration may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phone at 765-778-0986 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Or register online at www.PASgallery119.org/events
Rummage sale set for Aug. 12-15
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will host its annual rummage sale from Aug. 12-15.
The times are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
The Knights are located in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
