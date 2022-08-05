Car show honors a lifelong resident
ALEXANDRIA — Larry Maynard Memorial Car & Bike Show’s Small Town Cruise will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Alexandria. There will be vendors, food trucks and DJ “Bumper.”
The free car show will be at the Big City parking lot, West Washington and Canal streets. Registration begins at 2 p.m.; there is no cutoff time. Awards will be given out at 8 p.m.
On stage, Ryan M. Brewer will entertain from 2 to 5 p.m.; The Cool Babies will take over from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Memorial Car & Bike Show is in memory of lifelong Alexandria resident, Larry Maynard. He loved car shows and swap meets. He was a great car builder and painter.
Carnival fundraiser for recovery group
ANDERSON — A carnival fundraiser hosted by F.R.O.G. recovery will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
There will be basket raffles, face painting, a bounce house, petting zoo, cotton candy machine, Miss Anne’s brownies, music and carnival games, food and drinks, plus information and vendor booths.
There will be a Pie A Community Advocate in the Face.
Participants will be Thomas Birchfield, Madison County Problem Solving Court; J.J. Daniello, Bridges of Hope’s chief operating officer; Skip Ockomon, Turning Point of Madison County; Ryan Troub, peer recovery coordinator, Madison County Health Department; and Anne Reeder Wright and Cindy Goad, Finding Recovery Options For Growth, or F.R.O.G.
Bids will start at $5.
The carnival will be at F.R.O.G., 332 W. 11th St.
Information: Cindy Goad at 765-617-9948 or Tessa Keesling at 765-639-5508.
Bereavement group
will meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Bethany Christian Church.
C.J. Buskirk, minister at Sulphur Springs Christian Church in Middletown, will be the guest speaker.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Enter through the North Entrance (Door #7), across from Highland Middle School.
The meeting will be in in the Fireside Room.
Information: church office at 765-643-5713.
Matthews church having a concert
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church in Matthews will host Joseph Habedank with The Riddells in concert Saturday, Aug. 13.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. The church is at 105 W. Eighth St.
Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Seating is limited. To guarantee your seats, purchase tickets online at www.matthewseumc.org/joseph or call/text 765-667-0842.
