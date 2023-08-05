Library offers free technology classes
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson, provides free basic introduction workshops for computers and other technology for adults each month. These workshops are for those who are new to computers and want to start from the beginning.
Registration is required for each session. To register, visit the calendar on the library website, stop by the Public Services Desk at the library, or call 765-641-2456.
• Drop-In Device Assistance: Aug. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Aug. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.
• Computer Basics: Aug. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Microsoft Word Basics: Aug. 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Resume Basics Workshop: Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
These workshops are free and open to the public. A library card is never required to visit or attend programs at the library. For more information, visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
