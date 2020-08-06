Car show Saturday at Ingalls Park
INGALLS — The town of Ingalls will host a car show on Saturday at Ingalls Park, 312 Menden Road.
Registration will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards presented at 3 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 80 registered. $10 entry.
There will be 1950s and ‘60s music, food and drinks, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes.
Rain date will be Sunday.
Awards: Top 10, Club Participation, Best Truck, Best Car, Best Motorcycle, Best Mustang, Best Ford and Best Chevy.
All proceeds support local charities.
Information: Randy Bower, 765-610-9285.
Mount Moriah to host Golf Challenge
ANDERSON — The fifth annual Spring Classic Golf Challenge, which was originally set for June 5, will now be held Friday at the Edgewood Golf Club, 519 Golf Club Road.
The event is being hosted by Mount Moriah Lodge No. 77 F&AM. Shotgun start is at 2 p.m.
Golfers may come from another lodge to compete for the traveling trophy. There will be prizes and contests throughout the day.
An awards ceremony and cookout dinner will follow at Mount Moriah Lodge.
This is a benefit golf tournament supporting Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Mount Moriah Support Fund.
Information: Ed Witt, 765-623-2909.
Chicken fry set at Knights
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., is having a chicken fry on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under. Carryout meals will be available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Members’ Art Show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Pendleton Artists Society of Pendleton will have its Members Show starting Friday and continuing through Sept. 2 at Gallery 119.
The show will display various artwork by the current members of PAS.
The public is invited for First Friday, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., to view the show, meet artists and vote for a favorite artwork for People’s Choice Award.
Stephanie Michaels will be the judge for the event.
The show will also be on display to the public during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the gallery, 119 W. State St.
Tenderloin dinner planned for Aug. 15
FRANKTON — The Frankton First United Methodist Church will host a tenderloin dinner on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $10 and includes fresh cut, hand-breaded pork tenderloin, green beans, baked potato, and a cookie. The dinner is available curbside only. Use the northside drive and drive around the building to the front entrance to place an order, pick up, and pay.
Lapel Lions plan drive-thru fish fry
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club is hosting a drive-thru fish fry on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
This will be the club’s breaded and fried fish usually only offered in September each year. The cost will be $8 for the meal including two sides. Extra fish is available at extra cost.
