Friends of Mounds plan meeting
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker is Amanda Smith, chief naturalist at Cool Creek Park in Hamilton County. Her topic will be “Current and Future Projects that Indiana Nature is/will be Doing and how People can Participate.”
The public is invited. Meeting is in the Nature Center, which is a change of location.
AHS Class of ’47 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will hold its monthly lunch on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
Class members will discuss the potential for holding a 75th class graduation reunion.
Information: 765-643-4772 if you want to help.
All class members and friends are welcome.
