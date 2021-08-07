Bereavement group to meet
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
C.J. Buskirk, minister of Sulphur Springs Christian Church, will be the guest speaker.
Enter through the north door (Door No. 7) across from Highland Middle School.
Seth Cook concert postponed
ANDERSON — The Seth Cook Band has had to postpone Sunday’s concert at Dickmann Town Center due to unforeseen circumstances.
The concert will now take place on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m.
