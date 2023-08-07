C.J. Buskirk to speak
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
C.J. Buskirk, minister at Sulfur Springs Christian Church, will be the guest speaker.
As before, enter through the North Entrance (Door No. 7) across from Highland Middle School.
Celebrate ‘National S’mores Day’
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, Aug. 10. That is National S’mores Day, so the Friends will join the naturalist and visitors at 6:30 p.m. at the Nature Center Amphitheater to enjoy s’mores before the meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
The public is invited.
