Soroptimists’ yard sale to raise funds
ANDERSON – Members of Soroptimist International of Anderson are having their annual fundraiser yard sale and bake sale.
The sale continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Lindsay Lane and North Stewart Road in Scots Glen, off Lindberg Road. Masks and social distancing practices are requested.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Soroptimists’ other fundraisers were canceled, including the Lunafest women’s film festival in May.
Proceeds from this yard sale will be used to assist Alternatives Inc., scholarships for women and other projects.
Imhof to speak at Promise Land
ANDERSON — Michael H. Imhof, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL commander, will be the guest speaker at two area churches on Sunday.
Imhof, a former Anderson resident now living in Aurora, Illinois, will speak at 10:30 a.m. at Promise Land Ministries, 3649 Madison Ave., Anderson.
At 2 p.m., he will speak at Soul Harbor, 2089 N. Raider Road, New Castle.
Friends of Mounds schedule meeting
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker will be Jody Heaston (former naturalist at Mounds) and her topic is “Spiders 101.”
The public is invited.
American Legion post to host dance
CHESTERFIELD — A 50’s and 60’s dance will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, Chesterfield.
Cost is $5.
DJ “Jerry” Wilmonth will entertain.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Church fish fry set for Friday
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., Chesterfield, will host a drive-thru Dan’s Fish Fry on Friday, Aug. 14.
From 4 to 7 p.m., there will be fish or chicken or both, baked beans, applesauce and dessert.
Cost is $10 per person.
Support group cancels meeting
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, has cancelled the session scheduled for Aug. 13 due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in meeting rooms.
The next scheduled session is Sept. 10.
