Gruenwald House to host luncheon
ANDERSON — The final luncheon of the summer at the Gruenewald Historic House, 626 Main St., is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
Cost for this event is $20 per person. Seating is limited so call 765-648-6875 to reserve a table. Leave your name, contact information and number in your party.
Fall meeting for retired teachers
ANDERSON — The Madison County Retired Teachers Association will convene its fall meeting of the 2023-2024 year on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Anderson Country Club.
Madison County Sheriff John Beeman will present information regarding safety practices for seniors, current MCPD services and future plans of the Madison County Police Department.
Registration is from 11:30 a.m. until noon, followed by a plated lunch ($20 per person). Menu items for the luncheon are maple bacon glazed chicken, garden salad, au gratin potatoes, green beans almandine, rolls, assorted cakes and beverages.
Canned goods and/or monetary donations to benefit local food pantries will be accepted.
Please RSVP by Aug. 30 to Greg Kalisz at 765-649-7750 or by email to gkalisz@acsc.net. Spouses and friends are always welcome.
Membership in the Madison County Retired Teachers Association is open to any retired teacher or school staff member who worked or now resides in Madison County.
Book sale to be held Aug. 10
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the third floor bookstore of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson.
Included will be fiction and non-fiction titles; music CDs and DVDs; audiobooks; children’s picture books; and magazines.
Chicken noodles fundraiser Aug. 13
ANDERSON — By His Grace Ministry, 720 E. Seventh St., is having a chicken and noodle dinner fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 13, from noon to 2 p.m.
Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children 11 and under.
Dine in, carry out or drive up. For tickets sales information and drive-up pick up, call 765-610-6517.
The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and dessert.
Food distribution events next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have two Tailgate Food Distribution events in Madison County.
• Tuesday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m., at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Friday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m., at the old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
MHHS class of ’62 to meet in summer
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School class of ‘62 will have a reunion on Saturday, Sept. 9, at noon, at the 1925 Pubhouse at Grandview.
Information: Pam Cook Warner at 765-643-4888.
K of C to host 4-day rummage sale
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563 will host its 15th annual rummage sale this next week at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., Anderson.
The sale will run Thursday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
